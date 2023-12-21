Howard (hip) did not participate at the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Howard was unavailable for Miami's victory over the Jets in Week 15 due to a hip injury and he opened this week on the sidelines again at practice. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to the field before Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Not suiting up Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leading tackler in win•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Available in Germany•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable after limited sessions•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Limited Wednesday•