Howard (groin) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Howard left Sunday's win versus the Panthers early with a groin issue, which is evidently still bothering him to begin Miami's week of practice. If he is going to play Sunday at Philadelphia, he'll probably need to register at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday.
