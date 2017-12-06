Howard had one solo tackle, five pass breakups and two interceptions, running one back for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

This was an unprecedented performance for the second-year pro, as he had just four pass breakups and zero interceptions in the 11 games prior. Howard will likely be brought back to reality against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 14.

