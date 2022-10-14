Howard doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Howard will return to action in Week 6 after being inactive for the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Jets due to a groin issue. He'll likely be tasked will trying to slow down premier wideout Justin Jefferson.
