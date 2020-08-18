Coach Brian Flores is non-committal about the chances of Howard (knee) being ready to kick off the 2020 season, Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald report.

Howard, who has spent the last seven days on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is also recovering from knee surgery undergone back in December. The 27-year-old has proven to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy, but he's missed 24 games across the first four years of his NFL career. In the event that Howard were unable to suit up against New England in Week 1, rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham would be candidates to start opposite Byron Jones.