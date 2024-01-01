Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Howard (foot) is unlikely to play in Week 18, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The good news for Howard is that, per McDaniel, the foot injury does not require surgery. The obvious bad news is that Howard is expected to miss the regular-season finale against the Bills, in a game where the winner clinches the AFC East title. When he left Sunday's game against the Ravens, Eli Apple got extended playing time at corner. He would be the likely candidate to start at corner alongside Jalen Ramsey for Week 18 if Howard doesn't play.