Howard (hip) is inactive for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets.
Howard is dealing with a hip injury that resulted in a DNP/LP/LP practice progression during Week 15 prep. He entered the weekend deemed questionable but ultimately will miss his third game of the season. In Howard's absence, Nik Needham could be pressed into a significant role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leading tackler in win•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Available in Germany•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable after limited sessions•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Inactive Sunday•