Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Howard logged a trio of limited practices this week. He wasn't able to suit up Week 6 against the Redskins but appears to have a chance of playing Sunday. His presence would be a boost to Miami's secondary with Reshad Jones (chest) ruled out.

