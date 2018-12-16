Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Out in Week 15
Howard (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Vikings.
The standout cornerback will thus sit for a second straight game following an arthroscopic procedure on his knee approximately two weeks ago. Howard did resume running this week under supervision, so he's a candidate to return for a Week 16 tilt against the Jaguars. His absence Sunday ups the already strong fantasy stock of Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
