Howard (groin) said Wednesday that he plans to play Sunday against the Vikings, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Howard was ruled out for Week 5 after aggravating a groin issue during the team's Week 4 loss, and while he feels confident about his availability, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the team will take the whole week before making a decision on Howard's availability and added the cornerback may participate in Wednesday's practice, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. More information will likely be known as the week progresses, but it sounds like McDaniel is content on using some gamesmanship with his star cornerback ahead of a showdown against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.