Howard (knee) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Howard missed Week 17 against the Patriots, but he'll return to play Week 18. The veteran corner's return should be good news for the Miami secondary, as they work to secure a win over the Jets and a playoff spot.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Making progress ahead of Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Deemed questionable for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Added to injury report•