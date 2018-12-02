Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Posts two interceptions again
Howard logged four tackles (three solo), two passes defended and two interceptions during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.
Howard recorded two interceptions for the second straight week, bringing his season total to seven. The 2016 second-round pick will look to log another strong outing against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 14.
