Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Howard was limited in all three of Miami's practices ahead of Sunday morning's game in Frankfurt, Germany. The cornerback last took the field in Week 6 against the Panthers. If Howard suits up Sunday, Miami will have the cornerback duo of Howard and Jalen Ramsey active simultaneously for the first time.
