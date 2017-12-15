Howard (illness) is listed a questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Howard returned to practice without limitations Friday after sitting out to start the week, making him seem likely to play despite the questionable tag. The 24-year-old has two interceptions in each of the past two games, and the Dolphins can ill afford to be without him with rookie Cordrea Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) listed as doubtful