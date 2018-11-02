Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Sunday
Howard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Howard started the week as a limited practice participant, but he was without limitations Friday, a good sign for his potential availability availability Sunday. Barring a setback, the 25-year-old should be ready to go against the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Snags two interceptions Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Will suit up Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Another strong performance•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Dealing with illness•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Monster in coverage Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...