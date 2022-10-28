Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After not practicing Wednesday due to a lingering groin injury, Howard logged back-to-back limited sessions and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If Howard's ultimately ruled out, Justin Bethel, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen would all be candidates for increased roles.