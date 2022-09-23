Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Howard logged back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, but his availability for Week 3 remains unclear. The All-Pro cornerback's potential absence would be a huge blow to Miami's defense, which faces a difficult task in slowing down Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Sitting out of practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Inks five-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Contract questions loom•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Snags another INT•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Interception in win•