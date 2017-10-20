Howard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguaro of the Miami Herald reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice with some sort of ankle injury, Howard ramped up his level of participation in consecutive days and ultimately logged a full session Friday. If he isn't cleared in time to play Sunday, either Alterraun Verner or Bobby McCain would likely step into the starting lineup.

