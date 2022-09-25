Howard (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Howard ran into the team's locker room, as he's apparently dealing with cramps in the warm Miami weather. If he's unable to return, Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene are candidates to take on an expanded role at cornerback for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Buffalo, alongside starter Nik Needham.