Howard suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Steelers.

Howard spent quite some time in the team's medical tent before returning to the sidelines without his helmet Monday night. Look for more updates on his status to come as made available. In the meantime, look for Jomal Wiltz and Nik Needham to see increased reps.

