Howard (groin) is active Week 8 agains the Lions.
Howard missed enough practice time to warrant a questionable tag this week, but he'll end up suiting up for what is presumed to be his regular starting role. While a solid asset for the Dolphins, Howard's utility as an IDP continues to be limited in 2022 due to a lack of targets his way.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Active against Steelers•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Still bothered by groin issue•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Plans to play in Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Won't play Sunday•