Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Ready for Sunday's contest
Howard (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Howard won't miss a game with his shoulder injury, and he'll return to his starting cornerback position. With Titans' quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) inactive for Sunday's game, Howard will be on the hunt for his first career interception. The 24-year-old has 16 tackles (15 solo) and one pass breakup through three games this season.
