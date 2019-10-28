Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Ready to rock
Howard (knee) will play in Monday night's clash against the Steelers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Howard had indicated earlier in the week that he planned to suit up for the game, and made good on his word. Now that the 2016 second-round pick is officially playing, expect him to start at one of the cornerback positions, and take on leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster head-to-head for much of the game.
