Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Recovering from minor procedure
Howard, who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus of his injured knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The scope was considered minor, so Howard will have a chance at returning to action as soon as Week 15 in Minnesota if he progresses as quickly as the Dolphins anticipate. For at least Sunday, however, Miami may be hard pressed to slow down the Tom Brady-to-Josh Gordon connection without its No. 1 cornerback to match up against New England's top downfield threat. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, Torry McTyer and Cornell Armstrong will likely work as Miami's primary corners in Week 14.
