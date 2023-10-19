Howard (groin) will be a limited participant at practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Howard takes a positive step towards potentially suiting up in Week 7 by returning to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. He'll have a shot to play at Philadelphia, but unless he practices in full Friday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Missing Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Considered day-to-day•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leaves game with groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Playing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday•