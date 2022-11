Howard didn't record any tackles in Sunday's Week 12 win over Houston, but he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Howard failed to log a tackle for the first time this season, but he still had a big impact on the outcome. The Baylor alum scooped up a Jordan Akins fumble in the second period and ran untouched to the end zone to extend the Dolphins' lead to 27-0. Howard also logged a pass defense in the victory.