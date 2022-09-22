Howard (groin) practiced Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Howard sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to practice Thursday is a promising sign regarding his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. If Howard winds up sidelined or limited, that would be a major blow to a Dolphins defense that will need all hands on deck to try to slow down the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense.
