Howard (knee) is participating in Tuesday's practice session, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Though the extent of Howard's participation can't be determined, it's encouraging to see the star cornerback return to practice in some capacity. Wednesday's first official injury report of the season should provide further insight into Howard's standing ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt against New England.
