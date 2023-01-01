Howard (knee) is among Miami's inactives for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Howard was questionable heading into Sunday after logging a limited practice session Thursday and sitting out entirely Friday. He evidently didn't progress enough over the weekend to play against New England and will consequently miss his second game of the campaign. Kader Kohou and Justin Bethel could each see more work in Howard's absence.
