Howard (foot) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Howard's absence for the regular-season finale comes as little surprise after he was carted off the field with the foot injury in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Ravens. On the bright side, Howard's injury won't require surgery, so he still has a chance to return during the postseason. Miami has clinched a playoff berth regardless of the outcome of the Week 18 game.