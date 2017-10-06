Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Says he'll play Sunday
Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but says he will play, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Howard was a full participant in practice the last two days, so he should be a full go against the Titans barring any setbacks on Saturday. With Byron Maxwell (hamstring) also expected to play, the Dolphins should have a fully healthy secondary Sunday.
