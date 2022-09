Howard (groin) will be reevaluated when the Dolphins return to their facility Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Howard was forced out of Thursday's loss to the Bengals after he aggravated the groin injury that had bothered him earlier in the week. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the cornerback's status moving forward would be evaluated when they team returns to Miami. He can be considered questionable for Week 5 for the time being.