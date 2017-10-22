Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Set to play Sunday
Howard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Howard steadily increased his practice involvement throughout the week, moving from a nonparticipant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday before logging a full session Friday. With the health of his ankle seemingly on sturdy ground, Howard shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count in Week 7. In five games this season, Howard has recorded 23 tackles and has defensed two passes, but is still looking to force his first turnover.
