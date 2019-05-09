Howard signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard's new contract makes him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. He's coming off of a 2018 season that saw him record 35 tackles and 12 passes defensed, including seven interceptions, en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. He's entering his fourth-season in 2019 and will aim to continue improving on the strong play from a year ago.

