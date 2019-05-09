Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Signs five-year extension
Howard signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Howard's new contract makes him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. He's coming off of a 2018 season that saw him record 35 tackles and 12 passes defensed, including seven interceptions, en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. He's entering his fourth-season in 2019 and will aim to continue improving on the strong play from a year ago.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...