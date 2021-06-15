Howard won't report to mandatory minicamp while attempting to secure a new contract, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The 27-year-old inked a five-year, $75 million extension in May 2019 and has four years remaining on that deal, but he's seeking a raise after earning All-Pro honors in 2020 while recording 10 interceptions and allowing a 53.0 passer rating when targeted. Teammate Byron Jones is one of five cornerbacks in the league with a higher average annual salary, and Howard wants to be higher up that list following a stellar season. Howard could be fined up to $93,000 if he sits out the full minicamp, though it seems likely Miami would excuse his absence to avoid exacerbating the situation.