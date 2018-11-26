Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Snags two interceptions in loss
Howard recorded five tackles (all solo), three passes defended and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Howard managed to pick off quarterback Andrew Luck twice in the span of 14 seconds. The first interception came with under a minute remaining in the second quarter, after which tight end Mike Gesicki immediately fumbled the ball back to Indianapolis. Howard then intercepted Luck again on the next play, sending the game into halftime. The third-year pro will look to log another strong outing against rookie Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 13.
