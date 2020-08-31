Howard's (knee) status for the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup with the Patriots is up in the air as of now, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Howard was recently activated off both the reserve/COVID-19 and active/physically unable to perform lists and will need some time to get game ready. Coach Flores indicated he still needs to work on his fundamentals and technique before he is fully integrated back into the swing of things. The 27-year-old is expected to start opposite Byron Jones at cornerback this season.