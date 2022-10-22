Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Howard has been bothered by the groin issue since Week 3, and he missed Week 5 against the Jets before returning to face the Vikings this past Sunday. The All-Pro cornerback participated in full at practice Thursday but was back to a limited session Friday. With both Kader Kohou (oblique/questionable) and Keion Crossen (knee/doubtful) also on the injury report, Miami could be very thin at cornerback if Howard is unable to play.

