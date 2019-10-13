Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Trending toward sitting out
Howard (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is unlikely to play, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Howard was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, the winless Dolphins apparently aren't inclined to take any unnecessary risk with the star cornerback while he continues to contend with knee soreness. The likely absence of Howard would prove even more damaging to a Miami pass defense that already ranks 31st in the NFL with 296.3 yards allowed per game through the air.
