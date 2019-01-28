Howard recorded two interceptions during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

Howard missed the final four games of the season while recovering from an injury to the meniscus in his left knee, but the cornerback's participation in this meaningless competition implies Howard has since returned to full health. He proved it in impressive fashion, too, and Howard can now officially close the book on a sensational 2018 campaign in which he took home both Pro-Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors after tying for the league lead with seven interceptions in only 12 games. Neither of the two players he tied with (Kyle Fuller, Damontae Kazee) played fewer than 16. Howard remains under contract with Miami through 2019 and will now get an offseason to learn the ins and outs of the new defensive scheme that new head coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham bring to Miami.