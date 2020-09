Howard (knee) said he is feeling good but is unsure if he'll be ready for Week 1's matchup versus the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Howard underwent surgery in December, and although it was considered just a knee scope, the cornerback is still feeling the effects. While he's in danger of missing the season opener, Howard shouldn't be out too much longer. If he's forced to miss time, however, rookie Noah Igbinoghene will likely start in his place in base defense.