Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Unlikely to play Sunday
Howard (knee) is officially doubtful for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Howard was able to resume running at practice this week but he was still listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday after undergoing a minor knee surgery last week. The Dolphins secondary will have a tall task without their top cornerback this week against Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
