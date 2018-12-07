Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Week 14 absence confirmed
Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that Howard (knee) won't play this weekend against the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It's a significant loss for the Miami defense, as Howard has been playing at an All-Pro level in 2018, pacing the NFL with seven interceptions to go with 35 tackles and 12 pass breakups in 12 games. Gase relayed that the Dolphins will re-evaluate Howard next week before offering another update on his status, implying there's some concern about their top cornerback missing time beyond Sunday. With Howard out of the mix, the Patriots' top downfield threat, Josh Gordon, should benefit from more favorable one-on-one matchups this weekend.
