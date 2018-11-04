Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Will play Sunday
Howard (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Dolphins will have their No. 1 cornerback in Week 9 as Howard figures to line up across from Jets receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson as the duo returns from ankle injuries.
