Howard (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Howard was a limited participant at practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday's game, but he'll ultimately be available. He and Jalen Ramsey will look to slow down MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson in Week 17.
