Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Will suit up Week 15
Howard (illness) is officially active for Sunday's division matchup with the Bills.
Howard was listed as questionable but seemed on track to play given his practice work this week. The 24-year-old should slot in as the Dolphins' top cornerback Sunday, with Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shouler) inactive and will hope to extend his interception streak to three games.
