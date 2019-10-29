Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Will undergo MRI on Tuesday
Howard (knee) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's loss to the Steelers with a knee injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Howard was sidelined by the lingering knee injury for two games before returning to the starting lineup on Monday night. The cornerback doesn't believe it to be a serious injury, but more will be known when the team returns to practice later this week. Before exiting the contest, Howard recorded three passes defensed and one tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.