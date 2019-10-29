Howard (knee) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's loss to the Steelers with a knee injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Howard was sidelined by the lingering knee injury for two games before returning to the starting lineup on Monday night. The cornerback doesn't believe it to be a serious injury, but more will be known when the team returns to practice later this week. Before exiting the contest, Howard recorded three passes defensed and one tackle.