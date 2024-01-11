Howard (foot) is listed as out for Saturday's game at Kansas City, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Howard was not able to practice at all during the week, so it comes as no surprise that he'll miss the Dolphins' wild-card game. In his absence, Eli Apple projects to see an increased workload against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
