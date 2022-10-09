Howard (groin) is inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Howard aggravated a groin issue in Week 4's loss to the Bengals, then he was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. He returned in limited fashion Friday, however the 29-year-old is still not ready to compete. His absence will be a blow to the Dolphins secondary, while Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen will likely be looking at extra opportunity.
