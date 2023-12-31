Howard (foot) is out for the rest of Sunday's game at Baltimore, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Howard was carted off the field in the first half after sustaining a foot injury, and now he'll be out for the rest of the day. Eli Apple should continue to see an expanded role in Howard's stead.
